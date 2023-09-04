Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,093,716 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $129,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $181.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

