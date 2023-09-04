Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Bank worth $151,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 33.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $46,972,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after acquiring an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cadence Bank by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,148,000 after acquiring an additional 669,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 373.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 614,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

