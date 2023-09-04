Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 166,173 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,764,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,173 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $125,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.61 on Monday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.