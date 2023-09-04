Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $156,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $194.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $198.45.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $9,794,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,608 shares of company stock worth $141,962,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

