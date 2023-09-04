WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $107.60.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 105.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 402,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 206,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.