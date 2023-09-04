WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

