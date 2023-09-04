Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $281.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.03. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.