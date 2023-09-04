Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $157.01 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.