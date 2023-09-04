Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WMG opened at $33.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

