Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

