Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 7.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after acquiring an additional 358,403 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,592,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,244,000 after acquiring an additional 283,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

