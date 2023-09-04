W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $27,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

GWW stock opened at $710.78 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

