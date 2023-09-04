VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in VMware by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $447,368,000 after buying an additional 183,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after acquiring an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

