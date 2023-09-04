Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $23,533.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,917.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00247094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.68 or 0.00747315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00550934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00118067 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,556,585 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

