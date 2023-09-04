Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.63.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,299,326.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

