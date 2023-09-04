Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 512,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Veracyte worth $159,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.32. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. Veracyte’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

