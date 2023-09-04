Velas Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $676,084.67 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,494,980,207 coins and its circulating supply is 2,494,980,206 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

