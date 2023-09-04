Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) & Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Critical Comparison

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vecima Networks and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 4.29% 13.35% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vecima Networks and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vecima Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 3 6 4 0 2.08

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus price target of $9.14, indicating a potential upside of 77.82%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Vecima Networks.

0.3% of Vecima Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vecima Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Vecima Networks pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vecima Networks and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A $1.04 12.28 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $26.93 billion 0.64 $1.86 billion $0.34 15.12

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Vecima Networks. Vecima Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Vecima Networks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services. Its principal products include Terrace and TerraceQAM, which are designed to meet the needs of the business services verticals, such as multi-unit dwellings, hotels, motels, and resorts; and Entra distributed access architecture platform comprising EntraPHY, EntraMAC, EntraOptical, EntraControl, and EntraVideo that addresses the network migration to a distributed access architecture. The Content Delivery and Storage segment offers solutions and software for service providers and content owners that focus on ingesting, producing, storing, delivering, and streaming video for live linear, video on demand, network digital video recorder, and time-shifted services over the internet under the MediaScale brand. The Telematics segment provides information and analytics for fleet managers to manage their mobile and fixed assets under the Contigo, Nero Global Tracking, and FleetLynx brands. The company also offers optical access nodes, Terrace TC600E, Terrace IQ, Entra FPXT-B, Entra access controller, Entra access switch, Entra Remote PHY Monitor, Entra Video QAM Manager, MediaScale Origin, MediaScale storage, and MediaScale transcode. In addition, it provides engineering and consultation services; lifecycle program management; installation and commission; training and certification; workforce optimization; and operations and customer support services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. Vecima Networks Inc. is a subsidiary of 684739 B.C. Ltd.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides active antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Cloud Software and Services segment offers core networks, business and operational support systems, network design and optimization, and network managed services. The Enterprise segment offers global communications platform including cloud-based unified communications as a service, contact center as a service, and communications platform as a service; enterprise wireless solutions comprise private wireless networks and wireless wan pre-packaged solutions; and technologies and new business solutions, such as mobile financial services, security solutions, and advertising services. The Other segment includes Redbee media that prepares and distributes live and video services for broadcasters, sports leagues, and communications service providers. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

