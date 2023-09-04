Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,239,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $121,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 35.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vaxcyte by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of PCVX opened at $53.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

