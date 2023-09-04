VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 882.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after buying an additional 171,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 150,785 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 314,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,749,000 after buying an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after buying an additional 110,226 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

