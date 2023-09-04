VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,211,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 314,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,870 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.08.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

