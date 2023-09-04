Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) vs. Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) Financial Comparison

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Benchmark Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $618.32 million 3.26 -$89.89 million ($0.50) -29.92 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Benchmark Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

This table compares Upwork and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -4.33% -10.36% -2.81% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Upwork and Benchmark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 4 0 2.57 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Summary

Upwork beats Benchmark Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

