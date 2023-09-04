Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $4.45

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $67.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00017163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00247094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.44684486 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 806 active market(s) with $69,456,713.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

