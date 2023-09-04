Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,736,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,767,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $17,508,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $4,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $416.01 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.16.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

