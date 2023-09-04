UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.91.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

