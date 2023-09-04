Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,660 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

