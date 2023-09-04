Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 783 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,513,000 after buying an additional 1,411,078 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,221,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,665,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $175.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.62. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $235.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.