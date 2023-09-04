Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,466 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

CG stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

