Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.68. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,961.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

