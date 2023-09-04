Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,885 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.