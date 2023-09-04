Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $3.08 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.