Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $3.08 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM
In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
AECOM Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
