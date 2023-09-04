Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 873,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

