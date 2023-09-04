Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $227.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.79 and its 200 day moving average is $237.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.