Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,066 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BABA opened at $95.01 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.