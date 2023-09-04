Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.00 million-$171.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.90 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Tilly’s Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,492,266.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,492,266.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 132,576 shares of company stock valued at $885,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 112.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $72,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Stories

