Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $196.42 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003583 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,267,495,366 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

