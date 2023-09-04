The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.25) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($26.91) to GBX 2,100 ($26.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.57).

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,865.50 ($23.52) on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,785.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,812.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,894.74%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

