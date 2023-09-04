The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.25) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($26.91) to GBX 2,100 ($26.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.57).

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,865.50 ($23.52) on Thursday. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,312 ($16.54) and a one year high of GBX 2,072 ($26.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,785.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,812.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,960.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 17.80 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,894.74%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

