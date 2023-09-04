The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Mosaic has raised its dividend by an average of 47.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

NYSE:MOS opened at $39.85 on Monday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 158.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

