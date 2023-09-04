The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Read Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.