The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,740,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.7 %

SJM opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.54.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

