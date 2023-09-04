The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $276.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.