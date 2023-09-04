The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $135.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ALL opened at $110.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.23. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

