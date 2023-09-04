Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Terex by 812.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 2,821.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

