Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $213.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

