Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $87.53 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

