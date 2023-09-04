Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,101 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 37,194 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Tapestry worth $85,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.