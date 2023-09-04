T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $28,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

