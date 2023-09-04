Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Supremex Stock Down 2.8 %

SXP opened at C$4.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.85. Supremex has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.89.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Supremex had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of C$71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Supremex will post 0.8449304 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark downgraded Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

