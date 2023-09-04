Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.