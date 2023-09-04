Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
